High temperatures could lead to thunderstorms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Saturday brought high temperatures with low dewpoints/humidity, Sunday will provide a bit of a change to wrap up the weekend.

Saturday night will bring forth a wave of moist air and the potential for thunderstorms, with most staying relatively and located south of I-70. The risk for severe weather is strong in nearby areas, such as around Wichita and Northern Oklahoma, but NE Kansas should miss the strongest of these cells.

Regardless of storm timing/intensity, rain chances will continue into late Sunday morning, before skies are expected to clear by midday. In the wake of such rain and moisture, humidity levels will be up considerably, even as temperatures will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s. Still a good day for outdoor activities, but not until a bit later in the earl afternoon!

Monday will mark the beginning of new, drier pattern, with temperatures rising into the lower 90s. Rain chances at this time will remain near zero for the entirety of the week ahead, ushering in the official start of the summer season with above average high temperatures.

