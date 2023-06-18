Driver seriously injured after rear-end collision along SE Kan. highway

LA HARPE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was seriously injured after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle attempting to turn off of a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 342.8 on Highway 54 - about 3 miles east of La Harpe - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Walker J. Logan, 18, of Gas, had been attempting to make a lefthand turn with his vehicle stopped facing east.

KHP noted that this is when a 2007 Cadillac passenger car driven by Cheryl L. Wallis, 75, of Moran, rear-ended Logan’s pickup.

Officials said Wallis was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Logan escaped the crash without injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

