Driver, passenger seriously injured after truck rear-ended on Wichita interstate

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver and his passenger were seriously injured after his truck was rear-ended on an interstate in South Central Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4.2 on southbound I-135 - in South Central Wichita - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Princess C. Sesay, 19, of Wichita, and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Russell W. Freshour, 39, of Wichita, were both headed south on the interstate approaching the Pawnee Co. line.

KHP noted that Sesay hit the rear-end of Freshour’s pickup which caused the truck to veer off the road to the left. The truck then rolled and hit a fence on the west side of the interstate.

Officials said Freshour and his passenger, Jamahl D.D. Reed, 34, of Newton, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, one passenger in Sesay’s vehicle, Xoie S.M. Woolery, 20, of Wichita, was treated for suspected minor injuries at the scene and released. Sesay and her other passenger, Nakyia L. Pierce, 18, of Wichita, both escaped the crash without injury.

KHP indicated that all parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

