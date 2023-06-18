Driver, passenger seriously injured after truck rear-ended on Wichita interstate

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver and his passenger were seriously injured after his truck was rear-ended on an interstate in South Central Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4.2 on southbound I-135 - in South Central Wichita - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Princess C. Sesay, 19, of Wichita, and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Russell W. Freshour, 39, of Wichita, were both headed south on the interstate approaching the Pawnee Co. line.

KHP noted that Sesay hit the rear-end of Freshour’s pickup which caused the truck to veer off the road to the left. The truck then rolled and hit a fence on the west side of the interstate.

Officials said Freshour and his passenger, Jamahl D.D. Reed, 34, of Newton, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, one passenger in Sesay’s vehicle, Xoie S.M. Woolery, 20, of Wichita, was treated for suspected minor injuries at the scene and released. Sesay and her other passenger, Nakyia L. Pierce, 18, of Wichita, both escaped the crash without injury.

KHP indicated that all parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Kansas Highway Patrol
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building
Highway pursuit
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship

Latest News

FILE
Kansas holds steady with unemployment claims as numbers remain unchanged
The Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman has been cancelled.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Garden City woman found safe
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Jayhawks land highly sought after 4-star safety
FILE
Driver seriously injured after rear-end collision along SE Kan. highway