Cloudy start with a sunny finish

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some weak, but long-lasting, showers and storms pushed through NE Kansas last night, dreary skies and humid air was left in it’s wake. However, Sunday is expected to end a bit differently than it began, with more sunshine in the forecast.

By the early afternoon hours of Sunday, most if not all of NE Kansas will be free of showers and storms, making way for much more sunshine. This will be the beginning of a long term pattern over the next few days, with lots of dry time and low rain chances through next Friday.

Temperatures will also be taking a big jump into next week - starting on Juneteenth on Monday, highs are expected to peak in the lower 90s. All throughout the next week, and likely into next weekend as well, temperatures will be well above average as we usher in the official start of the summer season.

While humidity and dewpoints won’t be too high during this period, it will certainly leave for some uncomfortable heat in the early afternoon hours. As we prepare for the first long term wave of heat of the summer, it’s always crucial to be prepared when sending extended time outdoors: lots of water and sunscreen, with plenty of time to rest before and after!

