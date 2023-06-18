Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A technology issue with the baggage system affected flights at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The issue was with the outbound checked baggage system and affected all airlines with flights Sunday morning.

“We are working with the baggage system operator to fully identify the cause and create a permanent solution,” KCI spokesperson Joe McBride said. “Lines were long for the ticket counters and bag drop earlier this morning.”

McBride said there were intermittent issues as of 1 p.m. Sunday and the system was back up and running smoothly shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.