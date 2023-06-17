World Premier canine aquatics competition came to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan and Hy-Vee teamed up with DockDogs to bring a world-premier canine aquatics competition to Manhattan.

The national competition took place in Blue Earth Plaza. The Little Apple Splash began at 2 p.m. Friday. The aim of the event was to showcase the working relationship between the handler/dog team and the athleticism of these canine athletes. This brought the local community together to enjoy a nice day with some fun entertainment.

“This is a great thing for Manhattan we’re thrilled that the Chamber of Commerce brought this event here for its first inaugural year, I know Kitty is going to grow this event,” said Marcia Rozell, director of Visit Manhattan.

There are three main components to dock diving: Big Air is the long jump to see how far the dog can jump; Extreme Vertical (EV) is the high jump with a bumper suspended 8 feet from the dock and goes up until the dog has 2 misses; and the Speed Retrieve is the dog racing against the clock triggered by a laser when released by the handler and running down 20 feet of dock, jumping into the water and swimming to pull down a suspended bumper.

Little Apple Splash was honored to have the current Iron Dog and Speed Retrieve World Champion and Extreme Vertical Outdoor World Record Holder 8′10″, Crystal McClaran, and her dogs competing at this event.

RCPD passed out free popsicles (donated by Hy-Vee) on Saturday afternoon. This was a community effort with the support of many Manhattan City Departments and Businesses.

“We’ve got lots of sponsors but they have gone above and overboard to just help us make this successful,” said Kitty Pursley, Director of the Little Apple Splash.

Along with the dog competition, the event had its own IPA beer handcrafted by Tallgrass Tap House called “Ooh LaLa” with nugget hops and orange. There was also a Beer and Wine Garden catered by Coco Bolo’s and Cox’s. The event will run through the finals at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.