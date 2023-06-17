Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has acquired the building formerly occupied by the North Topeka Baptist Church.

TRM says the church is donating the building, located at 123 NW Gordon St., to the organization after deeming its mission as service to the Lord. TRM Executive Director La Manda Broyles says the Rescue Mission took time to pray on the decision to accept, before finalizing the agreement Friday.

“TRM is truly grateful to the North Topeka Baptist Church for this incredible gift and how it is going to benefit our community,” Broyles said.

North Topeka Baptist Church, which ended operations at the close of 2022, intends to donate a financial gift to TRM as well.

TRM noted the church building is listed on the historical registry, and therefore has limitations on how it can be used. They say it won’t be used as any type of shelter.

