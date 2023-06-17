State Representative speaks out after receiving suspicious mail with white powder inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigations are underway after legislators and public officials received suspicious mail.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released a statement around 4 pm today telling people to watch for suspicious letters that contain a white powder inside.

“So thankfully I had learned earlier in the day that these letters were out so I immediately texted my family and said don’t get the mail wait until I get home. I got home about 6 and checked the mail and clearly, a letter looked like those that had been described so I just carefully took it out of the mailbox and threw it in the back of my truck, drove up the driveway then I got some kitchen thongs and stuck it in a Ziploc. Then I called the number that they told us to call, and they told me to double bag it and then in very little time I had law enforcement in my driveway. Then the KBI showed up,” says State Representative, Fred Patton.

Officials say the letters contain a white powder inside and have Topeka and Kansas City return addresses.

“I get hateful emails and letters all the time right which are fine right but unfortunately nowadays it comes with the job. I just hate that it exposes the mail person and now law enforcement is having to deal with it and my family. I was the one that was elected and unfortunately get to deal with these things the other people shouldn’t have to,” says Patton.

Capital police informed Legislative Administrative Services that lawmakers received items at their homes and other state agencies.

Senate President, Ty Masterson notified senate members to take caution. He has since also received one of the packages.

“Can’t we just come together and talk about things and agree to disagree without having to do hateful things that could potentially harm people? So really it’s just more disappointing. I hope it’s not real and I hope no one is going to be harmed from it but it’s still kinda sad that somebody thought they needed to do this,” says Patton.

KHP reported retrieving three or four letters from legislators and one from the Attorney General’s Office.

Patton says he hopes the incident is just a one-off event.

“I don’t think there is a lot that can be done to protect us I just think that you have to be aware. I’m probably now going to pay more attention every time I get mail, be a little careful every time I open it. But you have to be aware that it’s just not people in the legislature,” says Patton.

