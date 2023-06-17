Seaman grad to compete overseas in Supercross

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 23-year-old Kevin Moranz’ Supercross career is slowly revving up.

It started when Moranz was four years old when his dad used to ride for fun. He and his brother raced together but Kevin kicked it into a new gear after making amateur nationals

“In the amateur ranks, I was climbing those and doing good and realized I had potential and I wanted to make a living doing this because I love doing this,” Kevin said.

He’s been a professional now for three years after riding on the side while playing high school football. Eventually, Kevin soared to the national level.

To afford his passion, he built a program called “Moranz Mafia” a monthly subscription service where people can put their names on his bike, jersey and business’ can also do this.

“It’s required me to get creative and that’s where the growing pains have come in because you have to get more creative to want to go farther because you need the funding so it’s been a pretty cool process,” Kevin said.

A cool process that took time but Kevin signed a contract with Niles Honda Team based in Italy after landing in the top private tier of the 450 Supercross Championship and will travel to six different countries from July to November.

“That’s why I wouldn’t change anything in my past, having to fight for it and instead of it being handed to me has been the game changer for my attitude and how I’ve grown in the sport,” Kevin said.

His dad Frank couldn’t be more proud to be on this journey with him. He says when he brought the property they’re on over 20 years ago, he never would’ve expected it to turn out the way it did.

“It is awesome. Just to see how hard Kevin works, I mean the kid is always on his computer and building his website,” Frank said. “He works just as hard on the back end of it as he rides the bike. It’s been fun and exciting watching him do that.”

Kevin told 13 Sports he’s suffered broken ribs, compounded his tibia and fibula in his left leg and suffered several head injuries. But, he hopes to build up the sport and jump to new heights.

“I just want to take the experience of now that I’m starting to build my brand and a name for myself and I have international fans, being able to connect with them and obviously exploring the world and take advantage of the opportunity as much as possible,” Kevin said.

