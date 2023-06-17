Sage Rosario claims 4th national boxing title at only 16 years old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Sage Rosario is making her name known on the national boxing stage.

”She’s a performer. Some people when the lights come on a little bit they kinda start getting shy. For Sage though, whenever she gets closer to the big stage, the excitement goes up, the preparation is there,” said Sage’s coach, Pedro Marquez at K.O. Boxing and Fitness.

With four major titles already under her belt, Rosario has a lot of success to her name for a 16 year old.

“She doesn’t rest,” said Marquez. “She’s like, I already got four titles I can chill? Nah. She says I want four more.”

The boxer out of Manhattan holds titles from the 2022 Nationals, 2023 National Qualifiers, and just last week became a back-to-back Junior Olympic Champion.

“It’s pretty cool because here it’s so hard to get a fight with anything,” said Rosario. “Just seeing girls that also wanna you know, hurt other people, it’s cool to see. Just more people like me,” she added with laugh.

Not to mention, she’s an undefeated 6A State Champion in wrestling.

What she loves about boxing on national stages though, is the different opportunities it provides.

“This last Junior Olympics, I got sparring with a pro boxer, I got sparring with a heavyweight girl,” she said. “Seeing how the whole country comes together for this one competition, it’s just awesome to see all the diversity and everything.”

Four national titles at the age of 16 means the future is even brighter.

“When she’s 18, we want to make sure she’s prepared to fight all the elite level competition. Because then she can fight 20 year olds, 30 year olds, and anything that comes,” said Marquez.

“As I work more and more, my skills are getting up. So I can really pick my shots,” Rosario said.

As Sage preps for more competitions and tries her hand at making Team U.S.A., this likely won’t be the last we hear of her success.

“She knows all her lines, per say. And she goes and puts out an Oscar-like performance,” Marquez said. “Get your popcorn ready sort of thing when Sage is about to fight.”

Sage wanted to shout out her mom for always driving her to practice, and her dad, who’s deployed in Poland. She said she hopes she’s making him proud.

