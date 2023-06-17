National Teachers Hall of Fame honors 2023 class inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another group of teachers was immortalized Friday night in Emporia.
The National Teachers Hall of Fame inducted its newest class Friday evening at Emporia State University.
13′s own former anchor Ralph Hipp led the ceremony as five teachers from around the country were recognized for their contributions to education.
The individuals below were inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame as the 2023 class.
- Dr. Rebecca Hamilton of Jupiter, Florida
- Dr. Erick Hueck of Coral Gables, Florida
- Dr. Caryn Long of Clermont, Florida
- Kristen Record of Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Monica Washington of Douglassville, Texas
The group has 149 years of experience between them.
With Friday night’s induction, the Teachers Hall of Fame now includes 155 teachers.
