National Teachers Hall of Fame honors 2023 class inductees

From left to right: Dr. Rebecca Hamilton, Dr. Erick Hueck, Dr. Caryn Long, Kristen Record,...
From left to right: Dr. Rebecca Hamilton, Dr. Erick Hueck, Dr. Caryn Long, Kristen Record, Monica Washington(Ralph Hipp)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another group of teachers was immortalized Friday night in Emporia.

The National Teachers Hall of Fame inducted its newest class Friday evening at Emporia State University.

13′s own former anchor Ralph Hipp led the ceremony as five teachers from around the country were recognized for their contributions to education.

The individuals below were inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame as the 2023 class.

  • Dr. Rebecca Hamilton of Jupiter, Florida
  • Dr. Erick Hueck of Coral Gables, Florida
  • Dr. Caryn Long of Clermont, Florida
  • Kristen Record of Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Monica Washington of Douglassville, Texas

The group has 149 years of experience between them.

With Friday night’s induction, the Teachers Hall of Fame now includes 155 teachers.

Dr. Rebecca Hamilton and Dr. Erick Hueck
Dr. Rebecca Hamilton and Dr. Erick Hueck(Ralph Hipp)
Dr. Caryn Long, Kristen Record, and Monica Washington
Dr. Caryn Long, Kristen Record, and Monica Washington(Ralph Hipp)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Kids from Paragon Performance Sports look to compete nationally
TFD gives tips to avoid leaving kids in cars as summer approaches
Maner Conference Center is part of Shawnee County's Stormont Vail Events Center facilities in...
Documents offer insight into Hotel Topeka, Maner Conference Center financial connection for Shawnee Co.
Sen. Roger Marshall visits Topeka VA on statewide tour to check on veteran care