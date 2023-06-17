Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a woman was arrested Saturday morning in Jefferson County following a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle across three counties.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Co. deputies located a Ford Fusion near Holton near 2 a.m. Saturday, June 17 that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle, driven by Saleena Masquat, 38, of Mayetta, sped off, initiating a pursuit on southbound U.S Highway 75. The pursuit continued into Shawnee County, before the vehicle turned onto eastbound U.S. Highway 24, driving through Jefferson County.

The pursuit ended on the south side of the city of Perry after deputies initiated a tactical vehicle intervention technique.

Masquat was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges.

