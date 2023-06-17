Local golf event raises funds for war memorial

A nine-hole golf tournament, which started Saturday at 11 a.m., saw people sign up to support a great cause for the city of Topeka.
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
“So the main reason we are doing this is not only to have something new in Topeka, but it is also to raise money for the Gage Park war memorial,” said Darlene Lillo, volunteer for the Gage Park war memorial. “Right now, we are funding for the Vietnam War memorial which, fingers crossed, will be put up by the end of the year.”

The event was not only a way to fundraise but also a way for new golfers to get experience in the field.

“I appreciate that it was an event for everyone that all skills levels could participate,” said Emily Woods, event participant. “I’ve only been playing for a year but I felt really comfortable coming out here and giving it my best shot.”

All proceedings for the event went to benefit the monument at Gage Park. An event similar to this will be hosted next year where all proceedings will be going towards the War on Terrorism memorial to be built in Gage Park as well.

