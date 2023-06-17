Leavenworth woman arrested after St. Marys Police found meth inside vehicle

Jennifer Blair-Nobles, 59, of Leavenworth, Kan., was taken into custody after St. Marys Police...
Jennifer Blair-Nobles, 59, of Leavenworth, Kan., was taken into custody after St. Marys Police Department found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle.(CBS7 NEWS)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman is behind bars after St. Marys Police Department located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle.

St. Marys Police Department said while on routine patrol, officers conducted a welfare check on a female driver who was found asleep inside a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 in the St. Marys Short Stop parking lot. The officers met the driver during which time the officer discovered that the driver had a glass methamphetamine smoking device in her hand.

Officials with the St. Marys Police Department indicated further investigation of the vehicle revealed distribution amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school. Additionally, the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony out of Leavenworth, Kan.

According to St. Marys Police Department, Jennifer Blair-Nobles, 59, of Leavenworth, Kan., was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Marys Police Department noted the incident remains under investigation. The bond amount is pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
A missing man was located injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County.
Missing man found injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County
FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
FILE
Man found shot Friday morning in Topeka

Latest News

Senator Jerry Moran, along with Senator Tina Smith, introduced bipartisan legislation to lower...
Senators introduce legislation to lower cost of cancer treatments
Steven E. Spradley, 58, of Kansas City, Mo., was convicted by a federal jury after he traveled...
Missouri man convicted for traveling to Osage County to engage with a minor
Highway pursuit
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Kansas Highway Patrol
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV