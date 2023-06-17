Leavenworth woman arrested after St. Marys Police found meth inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman is behind bars after St. Marys Police Department located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle.

St. Marys Police Department said while on routine patrol, officers conducted a welfare check on a female driver who was found asleep inside a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 in the St. Marys Short Stop parking lot. The officers met the driver during which time the officer discovered that the driver had a glass methamphetamine smoking device in her hand.

Officials with the St. Marys Police Department indicated further investigation of the vehicle revealed distribution amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school. Additionally, the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony out of Leavenworth, Kan.

According to St. Marys Police Department, Jennifer Blair-Nobles, 59, of Leavenworth, Kan., was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Marys Police Department noted the incident remains under investigation. The bond amount is pending at this time.

