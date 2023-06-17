Juneteenth events continued in Manhattan

Events will fully conclude tonight with a concert by Topeka’s own Kyla Jade from the Voice.
By Joseph Robben
Jun. 17, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Juneteenth events continued today over in Manhattan.

The day started with some yoga and Zumba in the park followed by the unity walk down Yuma street. There was also a basketball tournament and many booths and vendors set up at the Douglas Center including the Pilgrim Baptist Church. Members said having this event here for the community is very supportive.

”The mayor even talked about the history of Juneteenth a lot of people might not be aware so starting with that and then just everybody coming out we had a really good support lots of people were out and about supporting Juneteenth,” said Vivian Price, fitness instructor.

“So with that, I want everybody to know that you should have access to mental and emotional wellness no matter what you look like, what color you are, what your gender, what your belief so that’s what we’re here today is to let everyone know that mental health does matter,” said Tychelle Jones-Ransom, owner of 365 days 365 chances.

