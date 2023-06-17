Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man has died after jumping from a moving SUV on U.S. Highway 73, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

According to the KHP Crash Logs, officials were called at around 8:17 p.m. Friday, June 16 to southbound Highway 73 at milepost 91.8, or 0.3 miles north of Brown Co. Road 220.

The KHP determined that an SUV, driven by Azaria Rickery, 24, of Stockton, was driving southbound when the front seat passenger, Kylee Dixon, 33, of Horton, intentionally jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rickery was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

