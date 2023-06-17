Heritage Banquet pays tribute to Kansas’s place in Juneteenth history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Statewide Juneteenth celebrations continued in Topeka Friday night.

Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo hosted the Juneteenth Heritage Banquet in the Capitol City.

State Representative John Alcala welcomed guests with the evening’s keynote speaker Fort Leavenworth’s Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle. Organizers say the heritage banquet salutes the military and the Kansas abolitionist’s spirit.

“Because of Kansas’ effort being the trailblazer for the Civil War, we believe if it wasn’t for Kansas, our military, and our citizens, free and enslaved, that escaped to this state, we would not have a Juneteenth in this nation,” said Curtis Pitts, President and CEO International Institute On Improving Race Relations. “And we’re so proud to be a part of it.”

