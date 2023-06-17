Helping Hands Humane Society promotes free dog adoption

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two adoptable dogs were in Petco, Saturday, looking to meet and play with customers in the store.

Randy, a two-year-old Pitbull and Ocean, a two-year-old Siberian Husky visited the store and played with toys and treats. Both dogs, along with many other animals in the shelter, are looking for their future families, and Helping Hands can assist with that.

“We just received a great grant from Petco love which is their charity foundation so that’s why we have $0 dog adoption fees and $25 cat adoption fees right now,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator for Helping Hands Humane Society.

Each dog in the shelter have been put into “play groups” giving each pup an opportunity to play with each other, giving the volunteers and trainers a chance to see their personality for their future families, Randy and Ocean being no exceptions.

Helping Hands offer many other events throughout the month of July and the year including an Aqua Boot Camp and a 4th of July Car Show. More information can be found on their website.

