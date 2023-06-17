Helping Hands Humane Society promotes free dog adoption

Two adoptable dogs were in Petco, Saturday, looking to meet and play with customers in the store.
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two adoptable dogs were in Petco, Saturday, looking to meet and play with customers in the store.

Randy, a two-year-old Pitbull and Ocean, a two-year-old Siberian Husky visited the store and played with toys and treats. Both dogs, along with many other animals in the shelter, are looking for their future families, and Helping Hands can assist with that.

“We just received a great grant from Petco love which is their charity foundation so that’s why we have $0 dog adoption fees and $25 cat adoption fees right now,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator for Helping Hands Humane Society.

Each dog in the shelter have been put into “play groups” giving each pup an opportunity to play with each other, giving the volunteers and trainers a chance to see their personality for their future families, Randy and Ocean being no exceptions.

Helping Hands offer many other events throughout the month of July and the year including an Aqua Boot Camp and a 4th of July Car Show. More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
A missing man was located injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County.
Missing man found injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County
FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
FILE
Man found shot Friday morning in Topeka

Latest News

Leavenworth woman arrested after St. Marys Police found meth inside vehicle
Leavenworth woman arrested after St. Marys Police found meth inside vehicle
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Emporia Country Club hosts 2023 Dynamic Discs Open
2023 Dynamic Discs Open hosted at Emporia Country Club
Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building