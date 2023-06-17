2023 Dynamic Discs Open hosted at Emporia Country Club

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia is currently playing host to a major disc golf competition.

The 2023 Dynamic Discs Open is running from June 16-18 at Emporia Country Club, and it’s brought the best of the best to the disc golf capital of the world.

Since it’s the best of the best players, it’s limited to about 50 women and 120 men.

Those on the tour hope it serves as a reminder to people that disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and it’s easy to get started playing.

Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco says Emporia is always a great destination to have on the Disc Golf Pro Tour Calendar.

”Emporia’s a special stop for the Disc Golf Pro Tour because Emporia knows disc golf. It’s such a small community where you don’t have to drive 30 minutes from your hotel to the disc golf course. Everything in Emporia’s about 8 minutes, the community embraces disc golf,” he said.

And there’s plenty of festivities for the community to be excited about outside of the competition aspect.

“Tonight we’re shutting down two blocks in downtown Emporia on Commercial Street to have a block party and food truck festival for the players and the community. So just a lot of fanfare around this event, and the tour loves coming through here,” Rusco added.

The male and female champions will be crowned on Sunday afternoon.

