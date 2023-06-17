2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Heritage Banquet pays tribute to Kansas’s place in Juneteenth history
National Teachers Hall of Fame honors 2023 class inductees
Unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 labor report
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman...
Man arrested on suspicion of starting Northern California fire that burned more than 100 homes