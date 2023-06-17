1 seriously injured after train strikes car in Ford Co.

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed a Texas man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after his vehicle was struck by a train in Ford Co., Saturday.

KHP said just after 5 a.m., the 33-year-old Waxahachie man was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla south on 117 road near the town of Wright, KS and failed to maintain his lane. He then drove into the east ditch. The KHP said his vehicle got stuck on the tracks and was struck by a westbound Amtrack train.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

