Westport Animal Clinic celebrates Tillie the Cat’s first birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka animal clinic celebrated one special cat’s birthday Friday.

Tillie turns one-year-old this weekend. The Westport Animal Clinic welcomed people to cookies, goodie bags, and photos with Tillie. The clinic made a donation for each photo taken, with proceeds going to the Cat Association.

“We wanted to give a little back to the community, and we think they do good work,” Owner Dr. Debra Anderson said. “We thought we’d have a special birthday for fun for us, and to acknowledge the true bond between pets and animals.”

Anyone who brought their cat in also got a treat for their felines.

