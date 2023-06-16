Westport Animal Clinic celebrates Tillie the Cat’s first birthday

Tillie turns one-year-old this weekend.
Tillie turns one-year-old this weekend.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka animal clinic celebrated one special cat’s birthday Friday.

Tillie turns one-year-old this weekend. The Westport Animal Clinic welcomed people to cookies, goodie bags, and photos with Tillie. The clinic made a donation for each photo taken, with proceeds going to the Cat Association.

“We wanted to give a little back to the community, and we think they do good work,” Owner Dr. Debra Anderson said. “We thought we’d have a special birthday for fun for us, and to acknowledge the true bond between pets and animals.”

Anyone who brought their cat in also got a treat for their felines.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Kids and Hot Cars Reminders
TFD gives reminders to avoid leaving kids in cars as summer approaches
Live at Five
Maverick the ferret and his friend Ice are among the Topeka Zoo's education animals.
Topeka Zoo has several new residents to visit this summer
Maverick the ferret and his friend Ice are among the Topeka Zoo's education animals.
Topeka Zoo has several new residents to visit this summer
The University of Kansas received a $35,000 grant from U.S. Department of State to create the...
KU receives $35,000 grant to create first hybrid study abroad program