Westport Animal Clinic celebrates Tillie the Cat’s first birthday
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka animal clinic celebrated one special cat’s birthday Friday.
Tillie turns one-year-old this weekend. The Westport Animal Clinic welcomed people to cookies, goodie bags, and photos with Tillie. The clinic made a donation for each photo taken, with proceeds going to the Cat Association.
“We wanted to give a little back to the community, and we think they do good work,” Owner Dr. Debra Anderson said. “We thought we’d have a special birthday for fun for us, and to acknowledge the true bond between pets and animals.”
Anyone who brought their cat in also got a treat for their felines.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.