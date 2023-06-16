WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023,...
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says ‘he’s better than before’
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
FILE
Man found shot Friday morning in Topeka