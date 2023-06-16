Walmart donates money to the Kansas National Guard Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart donated a $4,000 check to the Kansas National Guard Foundation Friday, in support for National Guard service members who are struggling financially.

This donation, which was received at the Topeka Walmart Fulfillment Center, is a part of Walmart’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves through many different avenues including local giving.

“We are very excited for the Kansas National Guard Foundation. I know there are some opportunities for them to continue to raise funds and take care of their members,” said Ryan McMichael, Facility GM. “So we hope to be a beacon of opportunity for them and hopefully, draw others in to contributing to the organization.”

The foundation’s mission is to enhance programs to support, educate, and train Kansas National Guard service members and families in an attempt to promote leadership and teamwork. The foundation also supports National Guard members who have financial struggles.

“It’s great because we are totally dependent on our donors to help us meet the needs of our soldiers and airmen who face those challenges,” said Terry Maple, Foundation Board Member. “Whether it be financial or medical, we owe it to these folks to help them out.”

Walmart will continue giving donations to the community to support groups and programs that can make the community a better place for all.

