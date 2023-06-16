Unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 labor report

The unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 Labor Market Report compared to April 2023.
The unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 Labor Market Report compared to April 2023.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 Labor Market Report compared to April 2023.

Kansas Department of Labor states preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of KDOL and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show an unemployment rate of 2.9% in May, which is unchanged from April and an increase from 2.5% in May 2022.

According to KDOL, seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas show total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 1,500 from April. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs decreased by 2,200 over the month while government increased by 700.

Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen shared a comment about the May 2023 Labor Market Report.

“Kansas estimates for both monthly labor market surveys indicate little change in May,” said Doerksen. “The survey of employers shows no significant change in job estimates over the month. While the survey of households indicates a small increase in employment, there was no change in the unemployment rate at 2.9%.”

KDOL indicated since May 2022, Kansas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 31,800, which is due to an increase of 26,600 private sector jobs and an increase of 5,200 government jobs.

The complete Kansas labor market report for May can be found HERE.

The June 2023 Labor Report will be shared on Friday, July 21.

