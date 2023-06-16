Tyson Neighbors earns another All-American honor

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WIBW) - The K-State right hander was one of the best relievers in college baseball and it continues to show.

Neighbors was voted to the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America Second Team and this marks his third honor overall.

He’s the eighth Wildcat in school history to earn ABCA All-America accolades and first since Ross Kivett in 2013 according to Kansas State Athletics.

Neighbors was also a All-Big 12 First Team selection, a First Team All-Central Region selection, a National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) First Team All-American. Neighbors was also a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, he picked up his second All-America honor after he received Third Team recognition earlier this month by Collegiate Baseball. He will also compete with teammate Kaelen Culpepper at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C., June 25-29.

Neighbors was 5-1 this season with 86 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings to go along with a 1.85 ERA.

