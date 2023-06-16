Topeka Zoo has several new residents to visit this summer

Shanna Simpson brought Maverick and Ice the ferrets to let us know about their new neighbors at the zoo.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s always fun to visit the Topeka Zoo - and the zoo is giving you some new reasons to put it on your summer list!

Shanna Simpson visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the zoo’s new residents. Maverick and Ice the ferrets joined Shanna. She says they’ve been with the zoo for about a year, and are among their education animals. If you attend a zoo outreach event at places like the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, you might get a chance to meet them!

Shanna says the zoo’s biggest new arrival is Tatu. He’s a male lion who move to Topeka from the Denver Zoo.

Also new to the zoo is Kali, an orangutan who comes to Topeka from Kansas City.

Shanna says the zoo’s black bear, Val, has reason to celebrate. Volunteers from Evergy’s Green Team are assisting the zoo in building her a new climber. Val was often seen climbing trees in the exhibit at the corner of SW 6th and Gage, however, she did so much climbing, the trees died, so she’s looking forward to having a new spot to reach new heights.

Keep up to date on zoo activities at https://topekazoo.org/.

