Topeka woman drives through multiple yards to flee from sheriff’s deputies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman drove through multiple yards to flee from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 36-year-old female after she initiated a pursuit that began around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, June 16 near SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a green 2007 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department. The driver didn’t stop and began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver drove through multiple yards and struck a mailbox in the 3300 block of SE Bryant St. The pursuit ended in the 3300 block of SE Adams St. where the driver was arrested.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Michelle L. Baker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of stolen property

Felony flee and elude

Reckless driving

Criminal damage to property

Operating a vehicle without a valid license

Numerous traffic violations

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation. They said Topeka Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

