Topeka woman drives through multiple yards to flee from sheriff’s deputies

Michelle L. Baker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested after driving through multiple yards to flee...
Michelle L. Baker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested after driving through multiple yards to flee from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman drove through multiple yards to flee from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 36-year-old female after she initiated a pursuit that began around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, June 16 near SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a green 2007 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department. The driver didn’t stop and began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver drove through multiple yards and struck a mailbox in the 3300 block of SE Bryant St. The pursuit ended in the 3300 block of SE Adams St. where the driver was arrested.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Michelle L. Baker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • Felony flee and elude
  • Reckless driving
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Operating a vehicle without a valid license
  • Numerous traffic violations

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation. They said Topeka Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

A National poll by families shows Council Grove is 2023′s 45th favorite affordable vacation...
National poll shows Council Grove is 45th favorite affordable vacation destination
Residents are being evacuated from a west Junction city neighborhood as crews work to repair a...
Junction City officials evacuate area near reported gas line break
RCPD is searching for a suspect who threw an object through the Manhattan Airport window.
RCPD search for suspect who threw object through Manhattan Airport window
Ryan Larson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested on June 15 on a warrant for rape and indecent...
Manhattan man arrested for indecent liberties of a child