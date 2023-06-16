Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for two felony counts of theft by deception and one count of deceptive commercial practices.(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Topeka man for his deceitful actions related to constructing a swimming pool.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported Friday that Douglas L. Carney, 56, was arrested by a Kentucky State Trooper in Ballard County, Kentucky, on a Jackson County District Court warrant.

The warrant was issued following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for two felony counts of theft by deception and one count of deceptive commercial practices.

A Jackson County resident reported that Carney allegedly agreed to complete the construction of a swimming pool at their property. However, Carney never completed any of the work and allegedly discontinued his communication with the victim after taking their money.

On Friday, Jackson County deputies returned Carney to the State of Kansas. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

