Topeka hospital hopes easing transition keeps new nurses on the job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study out Thursday from the Kansas Hospital Association shows 25 percent of hospital LPN jobs and 21 percent of RN jobs statewide went unfilled in 2022.

One challenge is getting new nurses to stick with it.

Hunter Dean graduated from nursing school in December, and landed a job in Stormont Vail’s Emergency Department.

“(I felt) nervousness, anxiety a little bit,” he said. “You didn’t want to harm your patients. You got into this to help people so you didn’t really want to harm anybody.”

Hunter grew up in a family of nurses, and worked as a patient care tech before nursing school, but admits starting as an actual RN is different.

“Responsibility - there’s so much more responsibility as an RN,” he said. “It was an eye opener for me because I was taking care of kids and everything in between and there was so many things I was trying to remember and it was just a lot to go through.”

Stormont Vail’s Nurse Residency Program aims to assist Hunter and other new nurses with the adjustment. Ann Garcia-Brinker, RN, who manages the program, said it’s six months filled with simulations on interactive mannequins - and support.

“It’s transitioning them from nursing school, learning all that theory and didactic education and actually putting it into practice,” she said. “What we provide is a safe environment where they can practice those skills and hone those skills and get more experience taking care of patients that they’re actually going to go take care of on the floors.”

Stormont’s program started in August 2021. A nationwide-nursing shortage, coupled with nurses leaving the profession, and pandemic restrictions preventing students from gaining in-person clinical experience had hospitals looking for solutions.

“How do we prepare those students who are in nursing school, getting the basics of nursing, go into these high acuity areas? Any time you have a major change in life, like going from nursing school to becoming a full-fledged nurse, there’s a shock period,” Garcia-Brinker said. “We really want to talk to the preceptors that precept these new graduates as well as the new graduates about this transition shock, that it’s real. These are real feelings you’re going to have of being inadequate, being overwhelmed, being tired.”

When the program started, Garcia-Brinker says, 22 percent of Stormont’s new RNs left within the first year. Now, it’s only 5 to 10 percent. The nationwide average is 30 percent.

“I wish this program would have been here when I was a graduate, a new nurse, because I went straight to the ICU and all those nurses had tons of experience, and I didn’t have that,” Garcia-Brinker said. “It really would have given me that confidence and the clinical skills and competence that new grads really need.”

Hunter agrees. It’s helped him, and he feels it helps patients, too.

“When I tell people I’m still a newer nurse, the first thing when I’m about to poke them with an IV is, ‘Oh my goodness, are you okay to do this?’ so maybe knowing that we have a little bit of experience and a good program will hopefully help provide a little comfort, too, for them,” he said.

Nurse residency programs are being used nationwide to improve retention.

You can read the Kansas Hospital Association’s full report on health care vacancies and turnover at this link.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.