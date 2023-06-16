TFD gives tips to avoid leaving kids in cars as summer approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the first day of summer on Wednesday, June 21, Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl is urging people to be aware to not leave children unattended in cars as the temperatures rise.

“With the summer temperatures that we have now, the inside of a vehicle can become very hazardous to a young child in just minutes,” Stahl said. “It’s incredibly important to take that time to look behind you and find out because 10 or 15 minutes can be all that it takes to take a life.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), since 1998, there have been 948 reported adolescent deaths caused by heat stroke by leaving a child in a car unattended, which averages 38 deaths per year.

Stahl says one easy way you can check for your child is by looking in your rearview mirror, but he also says there can be times when the view of your child can be blocked by the driver’s seat.

Another way to remind yourself of your child in your back seat is to leave a reminder in your passenger seat, like a note, stuffed animal, diaper bag, etc.

Stahl also notes that newer cars have an alert that pops up when the car senses something in the back seat. “It’s very important to keep those alerts on because it’s the time that you aren’t remembering you have a kid in the car that’s a problem,” Stahl said. “That, ‘Check the back seat for any occupants’ [alert] can be very important especially for grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, anyone else who may be a part-time caregiver. That’s who we really worry about.”

More tips on prevention can be found HERE.

