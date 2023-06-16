Shawnee County Department of Corrections get approval for new mental health unit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Department of Corrections is celebrating what they call a big victory today.

Shawnee County Commissioners approved requests Thursday to begin negotiations and building designs for a new mental health living unit at the county jail.

“And one of the things that we have decided to do is part of an initiative in Shawnee County is to make sure that when those who find themselves in jail, we want to make sure that they’re housed safely,” says Shawnee County Corrections Director, Brian Cole.

Cole says the new unit will be built inside the current adult detention center. It will focus solely on managing people with mental illness.

“We want this to be built with the definition of trauma-informed meaning that we want to make sure that we maximize space that we give the inmates in there space to function and live appropriately where they don’t feel enclosed. So you’re going to see more color, you’re going to see different furniture, you’re going to see different types of beds, you’re going to see more counseling areas, more classrooms, more open murals on the walls and just better visually receptive to the inmates,” says Cole.

Cole says about half of the jail’s population suffers some type of serious mental illness.

“Jails across the United States are becoming the largest psychiatric centers in their communities and that’s an unfortunate thing,” says Cole.

Cole says the idea for the facility has been more than 3 years in the making. It’s expected to cost $10 to $18 million dollars.

He says it’s worth the investment.

“We have an obligation to treat people with respect and so when it comes to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections you’re part of the community and this is an extension of the community. Just because it’s jail doesn’t mean that humanity and dignity stops,” says Cole.

