Shawnee County authorities locate two female runaways

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two young runaways have been safely found.

Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were located Friday morning after running away from a residence in the Auburn area.

A citizen reported seeing two juveniles walking near SW 53rd Street and SW Quail Run Drive.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area with the assistance of a drone.

Authorities located the two girls around 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near SW 53rd Street and SW Burlingame Road.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.