Shawnee County authorities locate two female runaways
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two young runaways have been safely found.
Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were located Friday morning after running away from a residence in the Auburn area.
A citizen reported seeing two juveniles walking near SW 53rd Street and SW Quail Run Drive.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area with the assistance of a drone.
Authorities located the two girls around 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near SW 53rd Street and SW Burlingame Road.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.