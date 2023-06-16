Shawnee County authorities locate two female runaways

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located two female runaways Friday morning.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located two female runaways Friday morning.(FOX Carolina News)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two young runaways have been safely found.

Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were located Friday morning after running away from a residence in the Auburn area.

A citizen reported seeing two juveniles walking near SW 53rd Street and SW Quail Run Drive.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area with the assistance of a drone.

Authorities located the two girls around 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near SW 53rd Street and SW Burlingame Road.

The incident is still under investigation.

