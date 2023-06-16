Sen. Roger Marshall visits Topeka VA on statewide tour to check on veteran care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said his visit Friday at the Colmery O’Neil VA Clinic went well.

Sen. Marshall said the stop was part of his effort to visit all the VA facilities in Kansas and ensure veterans are receiving the best care possible. He praised the ongoing remodel that pivoted from an original plan to wind down the clinic’s emergency room, and specifically mentioned his focus on mental health.

“Mental health is a big concern of mine, trying to take care of the mental health needs of veterans, Sen. Marshall explained. “They have some great programs going on here. It’s always about the people, and these folks just care so much about the jobs they’re doing, and their job is taking care of veterans. My priorities are people, and at the top of that list are our veterans.”

Senator Marshall also shared his frustration with the ongoing document case against former President Donald Trump and the pride flag being displayed at the White House.

