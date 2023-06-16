RCPD search for suspect who threw object through Manhattan Airport window

RCPD is searching for a suspect who threw an object through the Manhattan Airport window.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who threw an object through the Manhattan Airport window.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for criminal damage to property around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 16 in the 5500 block of Skyway Dr. The Manhattan Regional Airport was listed as the victim when they reported an object, possibly a baseball, was thrown through the front terminal window.

RCPD said the estimated total loss with this case is approximately $1,500.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

