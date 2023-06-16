RCPD releases collected data behind eight fentanyl-related deaths in 2023

The Riley Co. Police Department has released reports behind eight suspected fentanyl-related...
The Riley Co. Police Department has released reports behind eight suspected fentanyl-related deaths the county has experienced in 2023 thus far.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has released reports behind eight suspected fentanyl-related deaths the county has experienced in 2023 thus far.

According to RCPD, the majority of overdoses and other drug-related crimes in Riley County involve counterfeit Oxycodone pills, which the department says is often referred to as “dirty 30s,” and the majority of the overdoses occur in young adults -- between the ages of 18 and 24.

The Police Department also further noticed that fentanyl has been commonly found in Xanax, Percocet, and Adderall, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.

RCPD’s director Brian Peete wants to emphasize to the public to only take prescribed medications from a widely trusted medical professional.

“Our community is not immune to this national crisis,” said Director Brian Peete. “Please remember the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills.”

The Riley County Police Department wanted to inform the public that while previous arrests have been made in some of these fentanyl-related deaths, the department will continue to identify, apprehend, and prosecute any fentanyl distributor and/or distribution network that is bringing the deadly opioid into the community.

K.S.A. 21-5430 is the statute RCPD uses to investigate overdoses. The statute states the “distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm is a level 5-person felony. Distribution of a controlled substance causing death is a level 1 person felony.”

“We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations,” said Investigations Captain Erin Freidline. “Those responsible for trafficking this deadly drug will be held accountable for their actions and punished to the fullest extent.”

Anyone with potential information about the distribution of fentanyl can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or by calling RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

The unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 Labor Market Report compared to April 2023.
Unemployment rate remains unchanged in May 2023 labor report
36 teams will tee off at the Arab Shrine of Topeka golf tournament.
36 teams to participate in Arab Shrine of Topeka golf tournament
Kansas Department of Commerce awarded nearly $20 million for aviation workforce development...
Kan. Department of Commerce awarded about $20 million to aviation initiatives
K-State's Emma Robbins breaks program hammer throw record at NCAA Championships (K-State...
K-State’s Emma Robbins reflects on record-breaking weekend