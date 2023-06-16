RCPD releases collected data behind eight fentanyl-related deaths in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has released reports behind eight suspected fentanyl-related deaths the county has experienced in 2023 thus far.

According to RCPD, the majority of overdoses and other drug-related crimes in Riley County involve counterfeit Oxycodone pills, which the department says is often referred to as “dirty 30s,” and the majority of the overdoses occur in young adults -- between the ages of 18 and 24.

The Police Department also further noticed that fentanyl has been commonly found in Xanax, Percocet, and Adderall, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.

RCPD’s director Brian Peete wants to emphasize to the public to only take prescribed medications from a widely trusted medical professional.

“Our community is not immune to this national crisis,” said Director Brian Peete. “Please remember the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills.”

The Riley County Police Department wanted to inform the public that while previous arrests have been made in some of these fentanyl-related deaths, the department will continue to identify, apprehend, and prosecute any fentanyl distributor and/or distribution network that is bringing the deadly opioid into the community.

K.S.A. 21-5430 is the statute RCPD uses to investigate overdoses. The statute states the “distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm is a level 5-person felony. Distribution of a controlled substance causing death is a level 1 person felony.”

“We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations,” said Investigations Captain Erin Freidline. “Those responsible for trafficking this deadly drug will be held accountable for their actions and punished to the fullest extent.”

Anyone with potential information about the distribution of fentanyl can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or by calling RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

