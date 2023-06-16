Open Arms hosts annual Juneteenth scholar essay banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open Arms Outreach Ministry held a scholarship essay banquet in honor of Juneteenth Thursday night.

Organized through Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc., students were able to present essays they wrote about the holiday and what it means to them. French middle schooler Jaonna Coopwood won the contest, earning a $500 scholarship.

