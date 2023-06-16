Open Arms hosts annual Juneteenth scholar essay banquet

Organized through Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc., students were able to present essays they wrote about the holiday and what it means to them.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open Arms Outreach Ministry held a scholarship essay banquet in honor of Juneteenth Thursday night.

Organized through Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc., students were able to present essays they wrote about the holiday and what it means to them. French middle schooler Jaonna Coopwood won the contest, earning a $500 scholarship.

You can find a list of other Juneteenth events in the area here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

