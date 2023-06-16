National poll shows Council Grove is 45th favorite affordable vacation destination

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A National poll by families shows Council Grove is 2023′s 45th favorite affordable vacation destination.

Family Destinations Guide said the poll identifies the top 175 affordable family vacation destinations this summer. Kansas has three destinations that made the list.

As gas prices and the cost of living remain high, many families will be forced to tighten their belts for their upcoming summer vacations. An increasing number of families are opting for budget-friendly alternatives, trading the glitz and glamour of expensive resorts for the simple pleasures offered by more cost-effective destinations.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com ran a survey of 3,000 families to find out which affordable destinations they would most like to visit in 2023.

“‘Affordable’ does not mean ‘inferior or ‘second-rate’” points out Rose Ackermann, of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com “The budget-friendly travel sphere is bursting with choices, offering everything from breathtaking outdoor experiences to cultural immersion, charming local accommodations, and gastronomical delights that won’t break the bank.”

According to Family Destinations Guide, Council Grove emerged in the 45th position overall. Council Grove is a historic town known for its rich heritage, outdoor recreation, and family-friendly activities that won’t strain the budget. Families can explore the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, which offers affordable scenic drives with picturesque views of the prairie landscape. The Council Grove Historic District provides free access to historical sites and museums that offer insights into the area’s pioneer history. Families can also visit the Council Grove City Lake to enjoy affordable fishing, boating, and picnicking. Additionally, the town hosts various affordable events and festivals throughout the year, such as the annual Washunga Days celebration and the Council Grove Fall Festival.

In the 65th place, Family Destinations Guide said Lindsborg is an affordable vacation destination that families can enjoy without straining their budget. Known as “Little Sweden, USA,” this town offers a unique cultural experience at an affordable cost. Families can explore the picturesque streets lined with Swedish-inspired architecture and vibrant folk art, all without worry about high entrance fees or expenses. Lindsborg boasts several affordable accommodations, including cozy motels and vacation rentals, making it easy for families to find comfortable and budget-friendly lodging options. The town’s rich Swedish heritage is showcased through its affordable attractions, such as the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery and the Red Barn Studio Museum, which offer insights into art, history, and Swedish traditions.

Family Destinations Guide indicated Dodge City came in 103rd position overall. This historic Wild West town is known for its rich cowboy heritage, cultural landmarks, and family-friendly activities that won’t strain the budget. Families can visit the Boot Hill Museum, which offers affordable admission and takes visitors back in time to the era of cowboys, outlaws, and saloons. The museum features exhibits, live reenactments, and interactive displays that provide an immersive experience for the whole family. Families can also explore the Dodge City Trail of Fame, a free attraction that showcases the footprints and bronze statues of famous Old West legends.

“Choosing an affordable destination doesn’t mean sacrificing the quality of your family’s vacation. On the contrary, it opens up an opportunity to focus on what truly matters: shared experiences, discovery, and quality time together,” said Ackermann. “By seeking out these budget-friendly options, families not only ease their financial strain but also find a sense of adventure in exploring lesser-known locales that might offer richer cultural exchanges, natural beauty, and unique experiences.”

