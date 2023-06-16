Missing man found injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing man was located injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was found injured after begin through from a horse in the early morning of Wednesday, June 14 in southeast Shawnee County.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies were dispatched for a report of a missing person shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 to the 600 block of SE Woodring Rd. in Lecompton. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the wife of the missing person who informed them that her husband’s horse was on the property saddled but not tied up. She said he had been missing for several hours. The wife believed her husband was training the horse and possibly fell off along a trail and in danger.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted deputies began searching for the husband and located him in Douglas County about a mile from the residence. The man had suffered serious injuries after the horse became spooked and bucked him off the saddle. He was transported to an ambulance with the assistance of a Shawnee Heights Fire Department bush truck.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and AMR assisted with this incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.