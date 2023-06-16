Manhattan man arrested for indecent liberties of a child

Ryan Larson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested on June 15 on a warrant for rape and indecent...
Ryan Larson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested on June 15 on a warrant for rape and indecent liberties of a child.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars for indecent liberties of a child.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that Ryan Larson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 on his Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for rape and aggravated indecent liberties of a child.

RCPD indicated Larson was transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Nearly $43 million has been awarded to the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. Now the...
Grant worth $43 million presented to further Kansas’ internet infrastructure
Cycle Zone Powersports will celebrate customers at an appreciation day event.
Cycle Zone Powersports to celebrate customers with appreciation day
FILE
Man found shot Friday morning in Topeka
Rain this weekend