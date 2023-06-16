Manhattan man arrested for indecent liberties of a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars for indecent liberties of a child.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that Ryan Larson, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 on his Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for rape and aggravated indecent liberties of a child.

RCPD indicated Larson was transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

