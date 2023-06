TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Just after midnight on Friday morning, Topeka Police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD responded to the 3500 block of SW Eveningside Drive with reports of someone shot.

The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Topeka Police say this is still under investigation.

