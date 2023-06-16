Kid from Paragon Performance Sports look to compete nationally

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Young Olympians in Manhattan are preparing for national competition.

6 kids at Paragon Performance Sports are going to Junior Olympics while another 3 are going to America Ninja Warrior Worlds. Coach Matt Barley said that coaching is his passion and wants the kids to not only succeed in athletics but in life as well.

“Creating these athletes to build habits that are not just going to help them in athletics but also in life is really what this gym and the culture here is about,” said Barley.

The Junior Olympic kids do 4 events which include trampoline, floor, and single and double mini. These kids have had goals and dreams of making it to these events one day and here they are.

“It’s tons of fun, you get to hang out with the group, learn new skills, it’s amazing. These guys have made a lot into my heart, it’s helped a lot,” said Teagan Asper, Junior Olympian.

America Ninja Warriors have many different obstacles to deal with using a lot of balance and hanging. Caitlin Wilson said it’s a lot of hard work but she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work, we practice a lot of the obstacles and even when we get to competitions there are still so many new obstacles that show up, and it’s just so much fun like getting to do it with your friends and I have my best friends here and we challenge ourselves on the course and its so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Wilson.

Barley said the number one thing they teach them is effort but doing some things in failure will lead to better success.

“We expect them to do everything that they’re capable of and a couple of things that they’re not capable of because we encourage failure because failure is what leads to humility and growth,” said Barley.

Barley said the kids amaze him every day with what they do but want the effort there for them to enjoy and have fun.

“If the effort is there then we want them to talk, we want them to have fun, we want them to build each other up and talk and play but if the effort’s not there then that’s not going to happen,” said Barley.

Barley also mentioned they are in the middle of an expansion on the gym that should be completed in September. The kids will compete at the end of July in Iowa and Orlando.

