KDOT begins pavement improvement project on K-92 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is beginning a pavement improvement project on K-92 in Jefferson County.

KDOT said the pavement improvement project on K-92 Union St., from K-16 (Lake St.) to Meredith Lane, began on Friday, June 16 in Jefferson County.

KDOT said the project is part of the City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP), which helps cities maintain, repair and improve highway routes that are located within city limits.

The work for the pavement improvement project will take place within McLouth city limits and include milling and overlay on all lanes of K-92 at Union St., pavement patching and sidewalk, curb and gutter and storm sewer improvements.

KDOT said the duration of the project, K-92 at Union St. will have two lanes open with 11-foot lane restrictions. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday as needed.

Access to K-92 at Union St. from local side streets will be closed at various times as construction progresses. These closures will have marked detours when they occur. Traffic will be controlled by lane closures, signage, channelizers and barricades.

Sands Construction Company, of Leavenworth, is the contractor for the $648,000 project, which is expected to be completed in early September.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.

