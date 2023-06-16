Kan. Department of Commerce awarded about $20 million to aviation initiatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Commerce awarded nearly $20 million for aviation workforce development initiatives.

Kansas Department of Commerce said funding was made available through the Aviation Learning Opportunities & Funded Training (ALOFT) program launched by Commerce earlier this year. The Department of Commerce received 12 applications with requests totaling more than $33 million.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a comment about the ALOFT.

“Training up skilled Kansans to better align with emerging technologies in this sector is critical,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “ALOFT funding is designed to maintain our best-in-class status.”

The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council to provide capital projects that spur regional economic development in the aviation industry, one of the most affected industries by COVID-19.

Senate President Ty Masterson shared a comment about the grant.

“Aviation and aerospace contribute a significant portion of our state’s $14 billion export business,” Senate President Masterson said. “The ALOFT awards will help ensure the Aviation Capital of the World has enough talent to keep providing superior services and products across the globe.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said Kansas is home to more than 450 aviation companies that generate 4% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). No less than 70% of the world’s current embedded general aviation fleet was made in Kansas.

According to Kansas Department of Commerce, ALOFT applications included investments in aviation and aerospace manufacturers, supply-chain providers, and local airports.

Award recipients will use funds toward:

Construction of on-site training facilities and service expansions

Third-party and vendor training costs on machinery and equipment

Machinery and equipment used for training

Salaries directly related to training, youth training services, and costs related to early interest development in aviation and aerospace industries

Course development costs and services for the development of in-house training, marketing, communication and activities to attract talent to aviation and aerospace industries

Participation costs for the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and Workforce AID programs.

Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and utilize all awarded funds.

House Speaker Daniel Hawkins shared a comment.

“Kansas workers require the best training available in order to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow,” House Speaker Hawkins said. “The aviation and aerospace industry is taking off now that the public health emergency is behind us.”

The ALOFT grant awardees include:

Learjet, Inc., Wichita, $3,325,000

Metal Finishing Company, Wichita, $243,200

Orizon Aerostructures, LLC, Olathe, $3,325,000

Salina Airport Authority, Salina, $3,325,000

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., Wichita, $3,325,000

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, $3,325,000

Wichita Airport Authority, Wichita, $2,211,503

