K-State’s Emma Robbins reflects on record-breaking weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State hammer thrower Emma Robbins had a record-breaking weekend at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

”Of course there was like nerves. I was super nervous knowing what I could do,” she said.

She knew what her potential was going into the meet, and she lived up to it.

Her first throw broke the program’s women’s hammer throw record, going 69.89m. The previous record was set in 2021 by Janee’ Kassanavoid.

“I was so happy. It was a whole year’s work building into that one throw,” Robbins said. “It’s hard to even think about doing that. Of course that was a goal when I got here. Wanting to do it is one thing, but doing it is a completely other thing.”

Her strong showing on the biggest stage earned her a 4th place finish, and First Team All-American honors. Robbins said the road to the achievement wasn’t easy, but it was very worth it.

“I give it my all. I give it 110%. Everything I do is based around track,” she said.

As she enters her final year in Manhattan, the California native and previous LSU transfer is pretty pleased with her decision to become a Wildcat.

“It means everything. They give me everything to be the best I can be, and I’m super happy to be here,” she said about the Wildcat community.

Her excitement for her final year is already growing.

“I feel like I know that my hard work paid off, so I’m just willing to put that much more effort and then some more next year,” said Robbins. “Just exciting, and there’s more to come.”

Her next adventure is at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, OR, starting July 6th.

