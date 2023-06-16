Juneteenth events kicked off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Juneteenth celebrations kicked off tonight in Manhattan.

The night started with a live auction of the art from the downtown art walk. The events will continue throughout the weekend as tomorrow night there will be a bbq contest and singer Keith Washington leading into events all day long Saturday. Members said having this event all weekend shows some of the history of Manhattan.

”It means everything because Tiger Woods dad is buried here, there was Jackie Robinson, Lena Horne, a lot of very famous black people came through Manhattan because this is where they could party and socialize because of the times,” said Betti O, committee member.

“We’re proud that just last year the historical society for the state of Kansas has designated this block on the state historical society,” said Sonya Baker, committee member.

All the events are free as you can find a list of the events happening on their website.

