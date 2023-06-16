Junction City officials evacuate area near reported gas line break

Residents are being evacuated from a west Junction city neighborhood as crews work to repair a gas line break.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being evacuated from a west Junction city neighborhood as crews work to repair a gas line break.

The Junction City Fire Department was called to respond to a struck main in the area of Sioux St. and N Kaw Dr. shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

Fire crews are working to evacuate and place barricades in the area to keep residents clear of the scene. JCFD estimates that the repairs will take about four hours.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.

