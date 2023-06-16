Friday forecast: Storm chances increasing by the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While there remains uncertainty on specifically when and where it will rain through Sunday, confidence is higher that Saturday night will hold the best chance for rain. Temperatures will remain mild with even hotter temperatures by next week.

Taking Action:

With warm temperatures and highs near 90° today and mid-upper 80s this weekend make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. It only gets hotter (and more humid) next week so be prepared.

Do not cancel outdoor plans this weekend. There still remains high enough uncertainty specifically on how it will all play out and when and where the rain will be. Best advice is to check the radar before heading out to any outdoor activities and keep an eye on it. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter immediately, don’t wait until the rain. Lightning can travel 10 miles away from the center of a storm even within clear skies. Highest chance for strong to severe storms would be late Saturday afternoon/evening.



The main concern through the weekend is the storm risk but there will be a lot of dry time as well. There isn’t a particular timeframe to pinpoint to say there is a high enough chance of rain in a particular area in northeast KS where you would need to cancel outdoor plans. Models have anything ranging from rain starting tonight lasting through all day Sunday to rain not moving in until Saturday and rain gone by mid morning Sunday. There may be spots that get little to no rain while some areas could get more than 0.50″. The risk for severe weather will be low but not impossible with a hail/wind risk.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: It’ll generally be mostly sunny skies but there will be clouds at times as well. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph. A very low chance for a shower/storm can’t be ruled out late today.

Tonight: Chance of showers/storms especially in north-central KS after midnight. Lows in the low 60s east with upper 60s in north-central KS.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of showers/storms all day but may look at a scenario where the middle part of the day will be dry after morning rain and redevelopment of showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-15.

Father’s Day Sunday: Will officially keep a chance of lingering rain in the morning and dry in the afternoon but know there are 2 models that indicate there may be rain lingering all day. Highs in the 80s.

Next week will mainly be dry with any rain chances very low at this time. There remains difference in the models on just how hot it will be so will generally go with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s and heat indices that could approach 100° if it gets warm enough with the higher humidity expected.

Storms mainly tonight but can't rule out a late afternoon storms (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

