Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County District Court sentenced two former teachers for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Initially reported by News Radio KMAN, Judge Jeff Elder handed a five-year sentence to Allen Sylvester. Sylvester is accused of having a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old student at Wamego High School.

Allen Sylvester will serve 31 months consecutively on two charges of unlawful sexual relations — with 24 months of post-release supervision on both counts. Sylvester’s wife, Deborah, was sentenced to 14 months probation with an eight-month underlying prison sentence for aggravated child endangerment and failure to report as a mandatory reporter.

The now-adult victim was a student at Wamego High School when the relationship began in December 2019. She was not a student of the Sylvesters.

