Former KU football players selected in XFL Rookie Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three former Jayhawks are receiving some exposure.

Lorenzo McCaskill, Sam Burt and Malcolm Lee are the three that were selected. Burt and Lee were selected by the Seattle Sea Dragons, while McCaskill was taken by the San Antonio Brahmas.

Players who were drafted in the XFL Rookie Draft will be placed on XFL rosters with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists. XFL teams will hold exclusive rights with the players they select in the draft.

The XFL Combine, which will be held July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas, will be an invite only. Invitations will be sent to the top performers from the showcases earlier in the summer.

